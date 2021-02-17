Logan County man dies after falling into frozen pond

MAGAZINE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Magazine man was found dead in a pond Wednesday, after a friend discovered he was missing.

Jessie Roberts, 69, was found in the pond with a calf after the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in a missing person search.

It was determined that Roberts went out onto the pond to rescue the stuck calf when he fell through the ice.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office said, “It is a heartbreaking loss for his family and friends and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. They have released a statement thanking all who were involved and all the people who have reached out to them.”