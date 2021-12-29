Man arrested for causing thousands of dollars in Fort Smith church damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have arrested a suspect in the recent church vandalism of Evangel Temple in Fort Smith, Ark.

Authorities say on Dec. 20, officers responded to 1201 Towson Ave. at around 6 a.m. regarding a commercial burglary report.

Upon arrival, it was discovered $20,000-$50,000 worth of damages had been caused to the church and after reviewing video surveillance, police identified James Leon Garner, 39, as a prime suspect.

Officers later located Garner and took him in for questioning. He was subsequently arrested for commercial burglary and booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The news comes after Fort Smith Police arrested a mother and son in connection to a separate church-related crime.

