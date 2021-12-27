Man arrested for selling marijuana and nicotine devices to minors in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren Police said in a Facebook post Monday, Dec. 27, they have arrested Matthew Nix, 28, for selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to minors in Van Buren, Ark.

Nix, from Van Buren, had been the subject of a three-month investigation and was arrested on a felony warrant for delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance, the department said.

According to VPD, the investigation revealed the suspect was selling these devices to school age children.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and while Nix has been accused of the crime, he is innocent until proven guilty.