FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced on Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to catalytic converter thefts in the area.

According to a release, on Feb. 15, police were called to a local business where Landon Coker, 30, was attempting to sell a converter. Police say he had previously been identified as a suspect in the city during ongoing investigations.

Coker was later arrested on outstanding warrants from several other agencies and was transported to the Fort Smith Police Department to be interviewed.

After conducting the interview, police say Coker was charged with three counts of Felony Theft, one count each of Felony Criminal Mischief, Possession of an Instrument of a Crime, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of Motor Fuel, and Theft By Receiving.

Police say investigations remain ongoing.