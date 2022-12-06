CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has been charged with six crimes for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.

According to an information sheet filed in Crawford County Circuit Court on December 1, Randal Worcester, 27, was charged with the following:

First-degree terroristic threatening

Second-degree battery

Resisting arrest

Possessing an instrument of crime

Obstructing governmental operations

Disorderly conduct

Worcester was arrested on August 21 and a video of him being beaten by sheriff’s deputies and a police officer while handcuffed was posted to social media. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Randal Worcester, 27, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies, who suffered a concussion.

Crawford County Deputy Zack King and Deputy Levi White were terminated earlier this fall.

Worcester filed a civil suit on August 29 naming the three men as well as the county, the sheriff’s department, the City of Mulberry, the Mulberry Police Department, and others as defendants.