CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.

Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered the plea in Crawford County Circuit Court on December 14. He is charged with terroristic threatening, battery, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct.

Worcester was arrested on August 21 and a video of him being beaten by sheriff’s deputies and a police officer while handcuffed was posted to social media. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Randal Worcester, 27, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies, who suffered a concussion.

Crawford County Deputy Zack King and Deputy Levi White were terminated earlier this fall.

Worcester’s next court date is scheduled for April 4, 2023.