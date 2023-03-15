CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man beaten by members of Crawford County law enforcement in an incident that went viral last year after being caught on video has retained new counsel to fight his own criminal charges.

On December 1, 2022, Randal Worcester, 27, was charged with six crimes for his actions during that incident, including battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He entered a not guilty plea to all charges in Crawford County circuit court on December 14, 2022.

Defense attorney Doug Norwood of Norwood & Norwood in Rogers filed an entry of appearance with the court on March 14.

“Defendant seeks that the record reflects Doug Norwood as their attorney of record,” the filing noted. It also asked that all future communications pertaining to the case be sent to him.

On August 21, 2022, Worcester was seen on video as sheriff’s deputies and a police officer beat him while he was handcuffed and on the ground. After an investigation by special prosecutor Emily White, two deputies were charged with civil rights violations for using excessive force during the arrest.

Worcester also filed a civil suit against the officers. He has a pretrial hearing in his criminal case scheduled for April 4.