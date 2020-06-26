Man dead after being run over in Mansfield

ASP is investigating the incident and it remains active.

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police (ASP) after a Mansfield man ran over another man with his vehicle killing him Monday.

The incident happened at 13405 Wildwood Cutoff Road near Mansfield.

ASP said Gary Parish was arrested for allegedly running over Gerland Schlinker, 49 at his Mansfield home on Wildwood Cutoff road after they got into a fight.

Schlinker was transported to a Fayetteville hospital for treatment of injuries but Roger Morris the Washington County Coroner said Schlinker died later at the hospital.

Parish was booked into the Scott County Jail but has since been released.

ASP is investigating the incident and it remains active.

Mansfield is about 30 miles to the southeast of Fort Smith.