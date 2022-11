FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.

According to a press release, Fort Smith Police responded to a call of an unresponsive man at Martin Luther King Park. Police located him and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Fort Smith Police say the incident appears to be related to a medical event, and the next of kin has been notified.