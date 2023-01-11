FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A California man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in a sentence handed down in federal court in Fort Smith on January 11.

According to court documents, Arkansas State Police stopped Pedro Armando Nava, Jr., 34, on I-40 in Crawford County for operating a vehicle with an expired registration sticker on his vehicle’s license plate on January 22, 2022. Upon speaking with the two people in the car, the state trooper detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

The trooper proceeded to speak with the two individuals separately and “obtained conflicting information regarding their travels.” A search of the vehicle was conducted after Nava admitted to having marijuana inside and troopers located one joint and four suitcases containing eight packages of narcotics.

Those packages were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration for testing, which found 7,451 grams of heroin and 3,016.3 grams of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the sentencing announcement and Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Still prosecuted the case.