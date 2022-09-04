FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

At 12:30 a.m. September 3 at 1200 block of North Albert Pike, police found David Barroso with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police arrested Gage Vulgamore, 20, with battery in the Second Degree and failure to pay fine. He was booked around 3 a.m. His bond is set at $3,050.

Gage Vulgamore 20. Fort Smith Police Department.

According to a press release, this is “believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as the story develops.