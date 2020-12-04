Man shot, killed after argument in Logan County, police say

MAGAZINE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument east of Magazine on Thursday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at a residence off State Highway 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered Rodney Canada, a 40-year-old Magazine man, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspected shooter, 50-year-old Kevin D. Hall, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. According to police, Hall lives at the residence but is originally from Kentucky.

Canada was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Booneville and died during transport.

After interviewing the suspect and witnesses, police say it was determined that there was an argument between the men, which escalated into the Hall shooting Canada in the chest with a shotgun.

Canada was unarmed.

Hall was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on homicide charges.

The case file and affidavit will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges, according to police.