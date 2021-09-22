Mars Petcare announces additional $117 million investment in Fort Smith manufacturing facility

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mars Petcare announced Wednesday plans to expand its Fort Smith production facility and add more than 140 news jobs.

The announcement comes after another $145 million investment in the facility announced in January.

The money will be put toward a new 47,000 sq. ft. warehouse and two additional production lines, which are expected to increase production by 75%.

“Pet parents are at the center of everything we do, and at Mars Petcare, we’re committed to answering their evolving needs as a trusted partner for pet parents,” said Ikdeep Singh, Regional President of Mars Pet Nutrition North America.

Several Arkansas lawmakers praised the expansion and the benefits they expect it to bring to the Arkansas River Valley.

“This investment is more great news for Fort Smith and further underscores Mars’ commitment to the community,” Senator John Boozman said. “I’m pleased the company continues to recognize the value in betting on our workforce and economic climate, and that more jobs for hardworking Arkansans will now be available in the region.”

“Fort Smith has developed a reputation as a hub for manufacturing,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “That reputation grows once again as Mars Petcare is poised for its second expansion this year. I applaud the company for its continued confidence in our workforce, and I am delighted that a household name like Mars Petcare continues to expand in Arkansas.”

The project is expected to be fully completed in 2023.