Mayor McGill calls for mask mandate ordinance in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mayor of Fort Smith is calling for the city’s Board of Directors to pass Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate ordinance.

Mayor George B. McGill said in a statement on Monday that it is “imperative for the health and safety of our community that the Board of Directors pass this ordinance at the July 21, 2020, BOard Meeting or sooner if possible.”

McGill said wearing a face covering is a simple act of kindness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wearing a mask during this time of crisis is an act of love. By enduring a minor change to your routine, you will prevent germs from spreading farther and wider than they otherwise would,” McGill said in a statement. “It’s my role as Mayor to encourage love, kindness, decency and respect for one another in the River Valley.”

