ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

According to the release, the meeting will be designed as an open forum so the public can drop by anytime during scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions, and offer comments.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Alma, located at 211 N. Mountain Grove Rd.

Citizens can access the public comment form from Friday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.