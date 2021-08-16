Mercy Fort Smith expands COVID-19 testing hours

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Clinic Fort Smith announced Tuesday that it is expanding hours for COVID-19 testing for area residents.

Anyone looking to get tested can call (479) 573-3939 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

Tests are provided at Mercy Convenient Care, located at 3505 79th St. in Fort Smith. Anyone being tested does not have to be an established patient of Mercy to be tested for COVID-19.

Mercy Fort Smith continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the former Convenient Care location next to Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave. Registration is at mercy.net/FSMVaccine, or call 833-364-6777 to schedule. Anyone 12 or older is eligible. Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian present.