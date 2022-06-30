FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Fort Smith is getting a new emergency room entrance as part of the hospital expansion project.

According to a press release, patients coming to the emergency room should now enter at 70th Street and Rogers Avenue to utilize a new walkway near the Medical Building.

The hospital says patients should park at the Medical Building, 7001 Rogers Ave., and enter through the walkway to the right of the Medical Building’s canopy entrance. ER patients and visitors should follow newly-placed signs directing them to the new entrance.

The entrance change is due to ongoing construction within the $162.5 million expansion of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s ER and intensive care unit.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue work on our hospital expansion,” said Ryan Geib, chief operating officer at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. “This is an exciting project that will allow Mercy to improve care and convenience for patients in our region.”

In the expansion, Mercy Fort Smith’s ER is growing from 29 to 50 rooms and increasing ICU capacity from 38 to 64 in a concept that provides better workflow and flexibility. The new ER will allow for about 25,000 more patient visits per year and include special considerations for infectious disease and behavioral health patients.

An additional 140 parking spaces are being added to accommodate the increased number of patients, with more convenient parking closer to the new entrance.

Groundbreaking for the project took place in February, and construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.