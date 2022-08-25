FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.

According to a press release, hospital visitors will need to use 74th Street and enter the north parking lot behind the hospital, where signs will be in place. Personnel says visitors should look for the canopy at the Rose Garden Entrance and enter through the gate.

The main hospital entrance at 7301 Rogers Ave. will be closed and inaccessible to all patients, visitors, and Mercy co-workers.

Patients coming to the Hembree Cancer Center will have dedicated parking on the north side of the Hembree Cancer Center accessible from 74th Street. Signage will be in place here also.

Mercy adds shuttle services are available for patients at the Medical Building and Labor & Delivery parking lots Monday through Friday by calling 479-461-7272, or the shuttle will stop to pick up anyone needing a ride from these parking areas.

The $162.5 million expansion of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s emergency room and intensive care unit is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Visitors are reminded to stay out of work zones as construction continues at the hospital.

The visitor’s entrance changes are scheduled to become effective Monday, Aug. 29.