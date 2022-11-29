FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy has teamed up with GoHealth Urgent Care to create three new walk-in clinics in Fort Smith.

According to the press release, the three Mercy-GoHealth centers will replace two existing Mercy Convenient Care centers in Fort Smith. All three will open in newly renovated locations-

Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care – Phoenix Avenue (Opening Dec 5, 2022) – 6801 Phoenix Ave., Suite 2

Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care – Rogers Avenue (Opening in early 2023) – 4620 Rogers Ave., Suite 101

Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care – Fianna Hills (Opening in early 2023) – 2501 Market Trace, Suite C

As per the release, the opening at Phoenix Avenue is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Dec 5 followed by ribbon-cutting and blessing. Patient Care will transition from Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street during this time.

Every community is experiencing growth in patients who need on-demand, affordable health care, and Fort Smith is no different.” Sherry Buebendorf, regional president, Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care

Sherry added that they look forward to being part of the Fort Smith community and serving residents directly in their neighborhoods.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care also has Arkansas locations in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Bella Vista, in addition to locations in Missouri and Oklahoma.