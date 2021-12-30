Mercy Sleep Center in Fort Smith expands sleep medicine program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Sleep Center in Fort Smith, Ark. announced it is using a $2 million investment to expand its Sleep Medicine program to “meet the growing needs of patients throughout the River Valley,” a press release said.

The organization recently installed two additional bedrooms designed for sleep studies, bringing the total to eight, with 12 beds overall.

According to the release, the additions increase capacity for the center, meaning eight additional sleep studies can take place each week at the Fort Smith location. The program will now also offer weekend study options for patients for the first time.

“Mercy is committed to improving access to care for our patients,” Vice President of Operations Juli Stec said. “The addition of the two new sleep rooms and implementation of the new home sleep testing program expands our ability to provide timely testing and treatment to patients suffering from sleep related disorders.”

Home sleep tests is also a new program being created with the expansion, that will launch in early 2022. The program is only for patients who meet a certain criteria for at-home studies, the release said.

“Good sleep and good health go hand-in-hand,” Director of Sleep Services Chellie Smith said. “If you are not sleeping well, your health will deteriorate. Mercy Sleep Center is here to promote improved health through quality sleep medicine services and comprehensive follow-up.”

If interested in participating in a sleep study, Mercy Sleep Center is located at 5401 Ellsworth Road in Fort Smith. Its phone number is 479-314-6144.