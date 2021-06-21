Meth, stolen property, cash seized in Logan County; convicted felon in custody

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drugs, a lot of cash, weapons, and stolen property were seized at a home near Booneville on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office photo used with permission.

Three pounds of methamphetamine valued at about $100,000 and $16,000 in cash was seized, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property were also recovered near Booneville after search warrants were executed by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the Booneville Police Department (BPD), and an agent from the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The BPD investigated the theft of power tools and equipment that were stolen from the City of Booneville and that led them to a house on South State Highway 116, south of Booneville, where James Terry, 55, lived.

A narcotics investigator and a drug task force agent were investigating Terry for selling meth.

“All of our agencies then executed the search warrant and found the stolen property,” said the LCSO. “We also found illegal drugs so we stopped the search and our investigators obtained a second search warrant for illegal drugs and we continued the search finding the items.”

Terry is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms. He was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center. Terry may face charges of:

Possession of Methamphetamines with the Purpose to Deliver

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substances

Theft by Receiving

The crystal substance was field-tested and showed a presumptive positive for methamphetamines. The crystal substance will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for confirmation.

In 2012, Terry was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for drug possession with the purpose of delivery, according to court documents from the Booneville district.

In 1994, he pleaded guilty to firearm(s) possession by certain persons and was given probation, according to court documents.