FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a teenager who never returned home from a party Saturday night.

Tristin Clouse, 13, was last seen at the Marriott on March 4. He was wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue hat.

If you have any information that can help locate him and verify his safety, call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.