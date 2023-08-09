FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department have reported a 45-year-old missing.
Annette Spencer was last seen in the 300 block of South E Street near Hope Campus.
If you have any information that can help police call 479-709-5100.
by: Elena Ramirez
Posted:
Updated:
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department have reported a 45-year-old missing.
Annette Spencer was last seen in the 300 block of South E Street near Hope Campus.
If you have any information that can help police call 479-709-5100.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now