Moffett team to return to basketball court for first time since record flooding

MOFFETT, Okla. (KNWA) —The Moffett Schools basketball team will return to the court for the first time since record-breaking flooding inundated the small town of about 128 last May.

According to a Facebook post by Stacey Beam, a Moffett teacher, the school will host its first game on Monday in its newly-refurbished gym.

“The flood waters picked out gym floor up and slammed it up against the bleachers! It was destroyed!

Our first home game will be Monday! God has been so good us! Most people never thought we would come back! But look at us now! We are back stronger and better than ever before!

#MoffettStrong“ Stacey Beam, Moffett Schools teacher

Moffett Schools serves about 350 students in grades pre-K through 8th.