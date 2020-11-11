Morawski named superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a meeting on Tuesday, the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education named Dr. Terry Morawski as superintendent of schools, effective at the beginning of 2021.

Morawski takes over for Dr. Doug Brubaker, who left Fort Smith for the same role in the Texarkana, Texas Independent School District.

Morawski, who served as Deputy Superintendent in Fort Smith Schools since July 2018, has worked in public education for more than 20 years.. He was approved by a unanimous vote.

“I am thrilled with the decision of the Board,” said school board president Bill Hanesworth. “It provides continuity for all the programs that are underway. It gives me a great deal of comfort to know that Terry is deeply entrenched here in the community and looks forward to the next phase of continuing development in our school district.”

Morawski said he’s humbled to take on the new role.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected to be the next Superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools,” Morawski said.