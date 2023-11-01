FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Mountainburg man is dead after a multi-vehicle accident that took place in Fort Smith on Tuesday night, according to a crash report.

Roy Williams, 48, was driving a 1996 Ford north on Interstate 540 near mile marker 5 just after 5:30 p.m. and collided with a 2020 Buick as he switched lanes.

Williams’ vehicle rotated clockwise and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the right shoulder. After Williams collided with the parked vehicle, his vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck the tree line and came to a rest.

Williams did not survive the crash and no other injuries were reported.

No further information was given.