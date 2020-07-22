Mulberry man arrested on multiple charges, accused of setting seven properties on fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested for multiple charges including arson after being suspected of setting seven different properties on fire.

According to a press release, Bobby Pixley, of Mulberry, was said to be setting a field on fire, and then lit the caller’s house on fire and left the scene located at 10600 block of Turner Bend Dr.

Pixley is accused of setting a total of seven different properties on fire that included five structures and two fields.

The areas that he is accused of burning are on Sherman Creek Rd., Turner Bend Dr., Old Turner Rd., Restful Dr. and Pat and Kat Dr. These areas are in close proximity to each other.

Pixley was located by Crawford County Deputies on Sherman Creek Rd and was found to be in possession of gasoline containers and lighters, drugs and firearms.

After several hours, the fires were able to be put out by the volunteer fire departments.

As a result of the investigation, Pixley was arrested on multiple charges that include arson, criminal mischief in the first degree, driving while intoxicated, possessing instrument of crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons, residential burglary, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Pixley is being held in the Crawford County Jail on a $250,000 bond.