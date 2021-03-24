Muldrow man, 21, pleads guilty to child pornography charges

MULDROW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Muldrow man pleaded guilty to seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Hunter Jacob James Hope, 21, will face between 262 to 327 months in prison according to his written plea agreement, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Hope threatened to share sensitive images of minors unless they either engaged in sexual acts with him or provided him, through the internet, with sexually-explicit images of themselves.

A federal district court judge will determine the final sentence after “considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” according to the Justice Department.

The plea agreement also requires that Hope pay restitution.

Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) investigated the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.”