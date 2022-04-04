MULDROW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says French has been safely located.

MULDROW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl that went missing from Muldrow High School on April 4.

Lauren French was reported missing at 3:15 p.m. and was last seen wearing a camo jacket with purple pants. She is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair.

French was reportedly last seen leaving school in a black 2010 Mazda 3 with an unknown white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and a brown beard.

The Amber Alert states that she has the cognitive skills of a six or seven-year-old and investigators believe she was communicating online with an unknown male in Bokoshe.

If you have any information about her location, please call 911.