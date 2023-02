A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.

According to the police department, FSPD responded to the accident near the intersection of S 16th Street and Rogers Avenue, and multiple injuries were reported but the extent is unknown.

Police say all eastbound lanes are affected and to please avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.