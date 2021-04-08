Muskogee police ask for public’s help solving murder of elderly man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the murder of an elderly man on September 15, 2020.

John Martin, 77, was killed at his home on the 2200 block of Monta Avenue after the suspect entered through the front door and shot Martin several times.

Martin was transported to St. Francis in Tulsa, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, identifying information on the suspect is still unknown, but “a witness to the incident described the suspect’s physical profile as an African American male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5’9”, in dark clothing.”

Police are now asking for any information that would aid their investigation.

You can contact the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 680-3120, or call the crime stoppers line at (918) 682-COPS (2677) if you would like to remain anonymous..