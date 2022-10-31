FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley medical patients will now have more options for treatment as Baptist Health recently opened a new walk-in clinic in Fort Smith.

The new clinic is located at 3808 Gary St, Ste. B and will be operated by doctors Matthew McLellan and Donald P. Samms, who have both practiced medicine in the region for more than 20 years.

A full-service lab and X-Ray will be offered at the walk-in clinic, a release says, as the physicians will provide the same convenient access for patients of all ages in need of urgent care or acute care for minor illnesses and injuries.

The clinic is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

