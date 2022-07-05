FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute is launching a new program that will allow for smaller groups to come together and donate blood.

The program, “Mission Express,” will allow remote organizations and smaller companies who can’t support a mobile blood drive at their own worksite to instead host a group blood drive at their local donor center.

“In the new normal of pandemic life, we are asking people to keep blood donation top of mind even though their lives and routines have changed,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “The need for blood never stops, so we’re thankful that additional groups and organizations of all sizes can now participate in donating blood, which is one of the most meaningful community service projects a group can perform together.”

A list of Arkansas Blood Institute Donor Center locations can be found below:

Fort Smith, 5300 South “U”

Hot Springs, 149 Section Line Road

Little Rock, 101 South Shackleford Road

North Little Rock, 4548 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Russellville, 1003 West Main

ABI says it takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the needs of the hospitals served by our blood centers.

People interested in the program should email programs.OBI.org to learn more.