FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new early childhood education center will be opening its first location in Fort Smith in October.

According to a news release, The Goddard School will be a nearly 10,000-square-foot and have 9 classrooms to educate more than 150 children from infants to pre-kindergarteners.

The first Goddard School will be located at 9040 Massard Rd, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72916

“We’re thrilled to offer care in a safe and nurturing environment and look forward to instilling a love for learning in our students,” said Co-Owner Daniel Lunney. “With such a need for high-quality childcare in the Fort Smith community, we can’t wait to open our doors.”

Children will learn music art, sign language and secondary languages while developing problem-solving skills, the news release states.

Those interested in enrollment can find more information online. There is not a definite date for opening yet, according to a spokesperson.