New Life Ranch updates COVID-19 protocols for summer camp

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — New Life Ranch has updated their COVID-19 protocols for their summer camps, including campers receiving a negative COVID test before arrival.

According to a Facebook post, all campers must receive a negative COVID test before their arrival at camp. The test can be on the Saturday before or Sunday morning of the session.

As of June 11, there were 25 positive cases among summer staff, hourly staff and full-time staff at Flint Valley since June 5.

Other COVID-19 protocols from New Life Ranch is listed below: