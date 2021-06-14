New Life Ranch updates COVID-19 protocols for summer camp

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — New Life Ranch has updated their COVID-19 protocols for their summer camps, including campers receiving a negative COVID test before arrival.
According to a Facebook post, all campers must receive a negative COVID test before their arrival at camp. The test can be on the Saturday before or Sunday morning of the session.
As of June 11, there were 25 positive cases among summer staff, hourly staff and full-time staff at Flint Valley since June 5.
Other COVID-19 protocols from New Life Ranch is listed below:
- Mask Usage: As of Sunday, June 13th, campers and staff will be required to wear masks indoors when with anyone outside of their cabin. We are moving as many activities outdoors as possible, so the primary use of masks will be during chapel, before and after meals, and during Morning Camp Party. If there are times outdoors where we are unable to practice social distancing between cabins, we will ask staff and campers to put on their masks, but we will avoid these situations when possible. Campers will NOT have to wear masks in their cabin. Please send at least one mask per day for your camper. If they have a mask lanyard, we’d recommend they bring it. Due to the number of vaccine-breakthrough infections, and at the guidance of the Health Department, this will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and campers.
- Cohorting: We will still be operating camp within cohorts, a few cabins that will share a schedule, meal times, chapels, etc. However, the cabins within a cohort will socially distance from one another. This means that if a camper or staff in one cabin tests positive, it will only affect that one cabin, not the whole cohort.
- Hand Hygiene: Campers and staff will practice “Wash In – Wash Out,” washing or sanitizing hands before and after activities, meals, time in cabin, etc.
- Monitoring for Symptoms: Each morning counselors will verbally monitor with each camper for any symptoms. Any symptoms will be reported to our medical staff. If our health professionals suspect COVID, they will contact parents. With parental consent, we can perform a rapid COVID test. We will maintain a low threshold for sending sick campers home, and you may still be required to pick up a camper with a negative rapid COVID test.
- NLR Staff COVID Policies: NLR has encouraged but not required its staff to receive a COVID vaccine. Across our sites, 63% of staff have been fully vaccinated. Regardless of vaccination status, our staff will be following the protocol above. Additionally, we will be cohorting our summer staff. Both full-time staff and summer staff will practice social distancing and masking around campers and other staff outside of their cohort, in an effort to minimize any spread should another staff member test positive.