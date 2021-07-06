New Netflix film to feature famous Fort Smith lawman Bass Reeves

THE HARDER THEY FALL poster — Courtesy of Netflix

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A famous Fort Smith figure will be making his way to the screen once again in Netflix’s newest film.

THE HARDER THEY FALL stars Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba and features Delroy Lindo as U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves.

The film tells the story of Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), an outlaw seeking revenge on his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), who has just been released from prison.

Reeves was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi river. His work took him through much of the River Valley and the Oklahoma Territory, including working under Judge Isaac Parker in Fort Smith.

The film is directed by The Bullitts and will be available to stream on Netflix later this fall.

Watch the trailer here.

