FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Images of the 1924 St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith had geographical data and information taken with new high-tech technology. This provided a high-quality digital record of the nearly century-old structure that will be demolished June 1.

Lidar, the high-tech technology used by Halff Associates, creates a record to facilitate true-to-original repairs or restoration, according to Russell Luna, the senior communications specialist.

“We just knew that the building was going to be demolished soon,” said Aaron St. Amant project manager with Halff Associates. “We wanted the opportunity to scan the building before it was gone for good. And we offered our services gratis.”

A committee will be formed to determine the future of the land where the monastery stands.