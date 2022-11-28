FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.

The new fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open today, Nov. 28 and police say during that time, traffic may be affected in and around the 8100 block of Phoenix Avenue.

According to a release, all traffic entering Whataburger should travel east on Phoenix Avenue within the outside lane.

There will reportedly be three lanes of traffic on the property: one for dining in and two for the drive-thru. The inner drive-thru lane will be directed back to Phoenix and should continue east on Phoenix. The outer drive-thru lane will be directed to Massard and then should continue south on Massard. Left turns will not be allowed for entering or leaving.

If you are traveling in the area, consider alternate routes.