Non-profit cooking free meals for people without power in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley non-profit will be serving free meals for people without power in Fort Smith on Tuesday.

Pay It Forward Ft. Smith (PIFFS) will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their pantry at 616 North 10th Street.

Due to power outages, the group will be grilling by the back door, where they will serve hot dogs, chili, mac n cheese, chips, and drinks for free while supplies last.

The nonprofit estimates they have enough to serve at least 500 people.

“Disasters like last night’s events are why we are here,” said PIFFS’ founder and president Darla Lackey. “It doesn’t matter that we as a non-profit are struggling financially to keep our doors open, or that we have no power ourselves. We will be open and feeding those in need today.”