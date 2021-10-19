Northside High School buildings cleared after bomb threat, classes resume

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Northside High School buildings have been cleared by police, and students and student are returning to their regular schedules, according to Fort Smith Public Schools spokesperson Zena Marshall.

Fort Smith Public Schools police are investigating a bomb threat that was made over social media, according to Zena Marshall, spokesperson for Fort Smith Public Schools.

Marshall said the threat was found at around 11:00 a.m., and the approximately 2,300 students at the school were evacuated.

As of 12:20 p.m., Fort Smith Public Schools Police are currently on the scene sweeping the building.

“The district takes threats very seriously,” Marshall said.

Once the building is cleared, students will return to their regular schedule.

Marshall said police are nearing the end of their sweep to clear the building.

School is set to release at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.