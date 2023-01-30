FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 7:17 a.m. Authorities are reporting the Highway 59 bridge in Barling is closed due to a seven-vehicle pileup. There are currently active six accidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.

According to IDrive Arkansas, many of the accidents are taking place on Interstate 540, which is largely covered in ice patches.

As of 6:11 a.m., four of the accidents are on the interstate in Fort Smith. One has taken place on the Arkansas River bridge, which has all lanes blocked. All lanes are blocked in two of the other accidents.

There is also an additional accident in Van Buren.

Multiple accidents were reported in Northwest Arkansas overnight Sunday but have been cleared according to the IDrive Arkansas map at 6:15 a.m.

The map shows ice and ice patches covering many of the roads in Northwest Arkansas, primarily in the northern Bentonville and Rogers areas.

If you must travel this morning, use caution as the roads remain slippery, and keep up with all the latest updates by tuning into KNWA/FOX24.