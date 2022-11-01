CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two former Crawford County deputies seen using excessive force in a video that went viral will hold a hearing in an attempt to clear their names.

According to a social media post, Levi White and Zachery King will host the “name-clearing” ceremony at the office at 11 a.m. on November 2. The Sheriff’s Office noted that it is not the organizer of the event.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante confirmed the event is happening.

The post states that the office will “provide a forum for the former employees to address the public and to refute the basis for employment decisions.” It also says that the hearing is “informational only” and that it is not any sort of formal appeal.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that the decision to terminate the former deputies is not “subject to reconsideration.” The public is invited to attend the hearing, but the office notes that it will not be participating in it or answering any questions.

White and King were terminated several weeks ago. On August 21, a video posted on Facebook showed the Crawford County deputies and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle beating a man that was restrained on the ground.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Randall Worcester, 27, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies, who suffered a concussion.

Worcester was treated at a hospital and then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.

Special prosecutor Emily White is leading the investigation and she was provided an investigative file by the Arkansas State Police on August 21. Worcester filed a civil suit on August 29 naming the three men as well as the county, the sheriff’s department, the City of Mulberry, the Mulberry PD, and others.