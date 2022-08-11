FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company’s Solar Power Program.

According to a release from the company, the City of Fort Smith announced in April that it will begin purchasing solar energy from OG&E later this year.

The solar energy will be supplied from OG&E’s solar farm in Branch, Ark. and the solar power subscription will reportedly enable the city to save approximately $47,000 a year in energy costs.

Adding OG&E’s Solar Power Program as an option for residents and businesses in the greater Fort Smith area helps to further diversify our energy portfolio with another renewable energy source. This is a great option for members of our community who want to live more sustainably. In an effort to invest in innovative ways to reduce costs and improve sustainability, the City of Fort Smith has also enrolled in this valuable program. Carl Geffken, city administrator

OG&E says its Branch Solar Farm in Arkansas generates more than enough clean electricity to power thousands of homes and businesses on the grid.

The release also highlights the benefits of using solar energy, which include:

Savings – Customers enrolled in OG&E’s Solar Power Program and automatically enrolled in a Time-of-Use rate, which means they will receive significant discounts on their energy bill during off-peak summer hours. Cost savings vary by customer.

Clean Energy – Solar energy supplies the grid with clean electricity, which helps the environment through reduced carbon emissions.

Available for Everyone – Solar energy is sustainable, renewable, plentiful, and most importantly, inexhaustible. Offering clean, energy-efficient power alternatives is just one of the ways OG&E strengthens its communities.

“Environmental conservation and sustainability is one of our core commitments at OG&E and is an important part of providing our customers with options to reduce their own carbon footprint,” said Eddie Lee Herndon, OG&E community affairs manager, Arkansas region. “This program is an easy way for residents and business owners to save money while remaining environmentally conscious.”

You can learn more or enroll in the Solar Power Program at oge.com/solar-power.