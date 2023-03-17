CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An out-of-state attorney has filed a motion to join the defense team for a man seen being beaten by members of Crawford County law enforcement in a video that went viral last summer.

On December 1, 2022, Randal Worcester, 27, was charged with six crimes for his actions during that incident, including battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He entered a not guilty plea to all charges in Crawford County circuit court on December 14, 2022.

On March 15, attorney Rachel Bussett moved for an order in Crawford County circuit court allowing her admission pro hac vice in Worcester’s case. Bussett’s filing notes that she is a member in good standing of the Oklahoma bar, and she would be sponsored by Matthew Stombaugh, an attorney licensed in Arkansas who filed an entry of appearance as Worcester’s counsel on December 28, 2022.

Defense attorney Doug Norwood of Norwood & Norwood in Rogers also filed an entry of appearance with the court on March 14.

On August 21, 2022, Worcester was seen on video as sheriff’s deputies and a police officer beat him while he was handcuffed and on the ground. After an investigation by special prosecutor Emily White, two deputies were charged with civil rights violations for using excessive force during the arrest.

Worcester also filed a civil suit against the officers. He has a pretrial hearing in his criminal case scheduled for April 4.