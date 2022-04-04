POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Rick West announced that the Oklahoma House of Representatives recognized the Pocola Lady Indians basketball team on the House floor last week to celebrate their winning the Class 2A State Championship.

The team lost just one game en route to winning the state title.

I am so proud of this group of talented young ladies. Their coach said they were behind at halftime in all three games at the state tournament, but their never-give-up attitude propelled them to the win. I’m equally proud of the dedication of their coach, Mark McKenzie. During a time-out late in one of the games, he told the girls win or lose he loves them and he knows they love him, and that’s what is most important. Championships are nice, but his real goal is to help these young ladies become self-sufficient so they become lifetime positive contributors to society. Rep. Rick West

West presented each player and coach McKenzie with a citation on the House floor.