OK: LeFlore dismemberment investigation; 2 men arrested

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two LeFlore County men were arrested on numerous charges including desecration of a human member and outraging public decency with gross injury.

Bobby Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, both from Wister, Oklahoma were arrested for:

  • Medical battery
  • Aggravated maiming
  • Assault/Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury
  • Conspiracy
  • Desecration of a human member
  • Outraging public decency with gross injury
  • Possession of controlled/dangerous substance.

Gates also has pending charges, including negligent homicide, out of Pushmataha County. The county is located in the southeastern part of the state.

A probable cause report with more information has not been released at this time.

Both men are in the LeFlore County Detention Center and held on a $295,000 bond.

