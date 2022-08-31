FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A registered sex offender from Oklahoma was arrested in Crawford County on August 29 and charged with a felony sex crime involving a child.

Michael Jay Cochran, 38, of Muldrow, OK, is a registered sex offender in Oklahoma and has two prior convictions for sex crimes involving minors in Arkansas. He’s being held at the Crawford County jail on a $50,000 bond for sexual indecency with a child and breaking or entering.

On November 2, 2015, Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland filed a felony information document stating that Cochran exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on or about July 5 of that year. The incident was reported by a Walmart employee in Conway, and Walmart Loss Prevention employees helped identify the suspect, who was convicted on March 2, 2017.

Cochran was also convicted of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child in Crawford County on May 13, 2011.