VIAN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is dead after a crash that took place north of Vian around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Michael Parker, 63, was driving northbound on Oklahoma Highway 82 and East 953 Road in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser when he left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Parker was pinned for an unknown amount of time and was taken out by the Blackgum Fire Department and Cookson Fire Department. He was declared dead at the scene by Pafford EMS.

According to the report, Parker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.