Oklahoma National Guard trains at Fort Chaffee

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — the Oklahoma National Guard’s 45th Infantry brigade combat team of trained at Fort Chaffee today.

The IBCT conducted field training and artillery live-fire exercises in preparation for a rotation through the national training center at Fort Irwin, California later this summer.

Fort Chaffee was chosen for training because of the numerous opportunities for soldiers.

“I’ve always liked coming to Fort Chaffee, the downfall of Fort Chaffee is the chiggers and the ticks,” Colonel Colby Wyatt said. “But the upside to Fort Chaffee is the vast openness and the ability to be able to come out here and do movement and maneuver and not bump into other entities.”

Units of the 45th IBCT were recently deployed to Afghanistan and served alongside troops of the U.K., Denmark, Australia and New Zealand.