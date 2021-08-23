Oklahoma woman dies after crash in Siloam Springs

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was killed after a head-on crash on Highway 16 on Saturday morning.

Marilyn Steidley, 71, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, was the passenger in an eastbound vehicle when a Chevrolet traveling westbound was clipped by a third car that was in front of Steidley’s vehicle.

This resulted in the westbound vehicle to spin, crossing the line and crashing into Steidley’s vehicle head-on.

Steidley was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the road conditions were wet at the time.